Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell Sells 28,562 Shares of Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Logitech International alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,009,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after purchasing an additional 177,385 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.