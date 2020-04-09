Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,954 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $2,007,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

