Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,574 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,776,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,557,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,644,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $123.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

