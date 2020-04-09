Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri Sells 28,240 Shares

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,708,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,440,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,168,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $799,435.30.

On Thursday, February 20th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $308,339.90.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $997,734.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $280,265.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56.

NYSE EBS opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

