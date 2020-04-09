Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 14,150 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $849,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $651,217.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88.

On Monday, February 10th, Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $2,211,034.28.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.87. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Crowdstrike by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crowdstrike by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

