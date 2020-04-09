Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$787,410.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.50 ($12.41) per share, with a total value of A$787,410.00 ($558,446.81).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Robert Millner purchased 10,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.43 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of A$174,330.00 ($123,638.30).

SOL opened at A$17.95 ($12.73) on Thursday. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd has a 52 week low of A$16.66 ($11.82) and a 52 week high of A$25.36 ($17.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$21.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.00%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

