Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

