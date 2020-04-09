Man Group plc Sells 373 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after buying an additional 108,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,284. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.30. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

