Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

