Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

