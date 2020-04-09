Man Group plc Takes Position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.33% of Molecular Templates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTEM stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.65.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

