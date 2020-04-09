37,200 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AAT shares. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $26.75 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.