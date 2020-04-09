Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of PriceSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,199,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,887,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.