Man Group plc Purchases 20,632 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Man Group plc grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $4,031,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

