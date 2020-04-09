Man Group plc Sells 39,155 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,155 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $249.25 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.34. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

