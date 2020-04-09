Man Group plc Takes $1.74 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE:PBA opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

