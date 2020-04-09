Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 257.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medallia by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after buying an additional 222,739 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 747,694 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,777.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

