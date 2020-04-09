Man Group plc Acquires 12,410 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 809.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $94.80 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

