Man Group plc Sells 4,552 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,286,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at $89,184.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

