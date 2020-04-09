Man Group plc Sells 171,129 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,129 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,255,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,260,000 after buying an additional 426,643 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,206,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 658,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 300,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau Unibanco cut shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

