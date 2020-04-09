Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,268 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.