Man Group plc Sells 48,496 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Man Group plc cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,496 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Olin worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Olin by 427.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 641,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 426,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.