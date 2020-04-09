Man Group plc Increases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Man Group plc raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 766.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 253,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 119,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $593.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.20%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

