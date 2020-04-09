Man Group plc Lowers Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.83% of Rocky Brands worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

RCKY opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $135.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

