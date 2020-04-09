Man Group plc Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,236 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 136,113.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,468,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,141,000 after buying an additional 1,467,301 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

