SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Stock Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,647,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,866,000 after buying an additional 646,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.50 on Thursday. SolarWinds Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Nomura decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

