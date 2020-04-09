Man Group plc Buys 61,272 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

