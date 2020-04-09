Man Group plc Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 360.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Home Bancshares worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 137,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 112,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOMB stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

