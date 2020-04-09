Man Group plc Sells 151,432 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Heartland Express worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

