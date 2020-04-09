Man Group plc Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 579,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,590,000 after buying an additional 186,197 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,149,000 after buying an additional 180,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after buying an additional 178,382 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.62. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $244.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $8.4998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

