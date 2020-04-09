Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.40% of The Hackett Group worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCKT stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

