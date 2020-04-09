Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 193.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 104,727 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 25.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $333,000.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

