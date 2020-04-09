Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,247,000 after purchasing an additional 738,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evergy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after purchasing an additional 433,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Evergy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

EVRG opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

