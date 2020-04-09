Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000.

KSA stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71.

