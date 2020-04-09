Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

