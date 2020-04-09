Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,849 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

NYSE RLJ opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

