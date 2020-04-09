CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,538,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE CNP opened at $16.82 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

