Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.87 and a beta of 1.84. Roku Inc has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $176.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,360. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

