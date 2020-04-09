Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Integra Lifesciences worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 96.7% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 84,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

