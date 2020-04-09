Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

NYSE:UHS opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

