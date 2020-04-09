Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after buying an additional 109,758 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

