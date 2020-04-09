Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 922 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

