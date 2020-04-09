Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 7,497 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Shares of ULTA opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

