Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 967.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.96. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.17.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

