Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

