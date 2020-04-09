Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,307 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

HTUS opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

