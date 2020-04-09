Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after buying an additional 345,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 850,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,322,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 147,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $3,089,289.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.