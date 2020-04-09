Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$108.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$85.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$115.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6299997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,994,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at C$4,699,166.82. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer acquired 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$620,484.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.