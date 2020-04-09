Investment House LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Investment House LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,061 shares of company stock worth $13,063,688. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.92.

Shares of REGN opened at $512.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.66 and a 200-day moving average of $372.80. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $518.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

