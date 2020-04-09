Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Trimmed by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

